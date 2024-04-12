CBI produces Kavitha in court, seeks custody for interrogation

In a dramatic turn of events, Kavitha, who had been lodged in Tihar Jail, was brought before the Rouse Avenue Special Court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency presented incriminating evidence, including WhatsApp chats and witness testimonies, before the judge and requested five days of custody to interrogate Kavitha further.

Kavitha, who is also facing charges in the Delhi liquor scam case and is in judicial remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), challenged her recent arrest by the CBI. Her lawyer argued that the arrest was made without prior notice or information.

The developments have sent shockwaves through political circles, particularly with the arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha by the CBI in connection with the ongoing investigation.