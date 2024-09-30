CBI Raids in Telugu States: Cyber Criminals Targeted

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in several locations across the Telugu states as part of a crackdown on cyber criminals. The searches took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

In Hyderabad, five individuals were arrested in connection with cyber crimes, while 11 arrests were made in Visakhapatnam. The CBI is actively investigating cyber fraud networks operating in these regions and has seized crucial evidence during the raids. The operation is part of a broader effort to tackle rising cybercrime cases across the country. Further details are awaited.