CBI serves notice to Kavitha in liquor scam

Hyderabad: In a major development in the probe in the sensational Delhi liquor scam, CBI and ACB, New Delhi on Friday night served notice on TRS senior leader and MLC K Kavitha. The TRS leader's name was figured in the remand report in the liquor scam which has been submitted to the Special Court in Delhi recently.



CBI Deputy Superintendent Alok Shah informed Kavitha in the notice to be ready for examination either in Hyderabad, or preferably in Delhi on December 6 in connection with the investigation of the case. The notice mentioned that "during the course of the investigation, certain facts emerged with which you (Kavitha) may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of the investigation." Sources said that Kavitha is ready to make herself available to attend the investigation in Hyderabad. In the remand report, the investigating agency said that Kavitha and others who are suspected in the scam have destroyed the digital data which is said to be crucial to investigate the case.