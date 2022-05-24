CC road works launched

Kothur: MPP Madhusudan Reddy said that the TRS government is working towards the development of the villages. MPP Madhusudan Reddy under the auspices of Sarpanch Byagari Sathaiah inaugurated CC road works worth Rs 5 lakhs at Guduru village in Kothur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPP said that under the TRS rule, the State would run toward sup development. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced many welfare schemes and is standing by the poor. He said the Telangana would develop only when the villages were developed.

The TRS government would give high priority to the development of the villages, he added. Gundu Suresh, Bagari Sumalata Ashok, Sharda Padmarao and others were present.