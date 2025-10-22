CCI’s first cotten centre launched in Palair

Khammam: “The State government is implementing a robust action plan to support cotton farmers,” assured Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Revenue. On Tuesday, the Minister inaugurated a Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procurement centre at Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotton Industries in Gol Thanda, Tirumalayapalem Mandal of Paleru Constituency, alongside State Marketing Department Director G Lakshmi Bai.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti informed that this was the first CCI centre to be launched in Telangana for the Kharif 2025 season, and it has been established in Tirumalayapalem Mandal.

“Due to excessive rainfall this season, farmers have suffered a reduction in yield. To support them, the government has arranged for cotton procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) through CCI,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged concerns from farmers that the MSP is currently not yielding profitable returns. He assured that the issue of increasing cotton MSP would be raised during the upcoming Parliament Session in coordination with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and efforts will be made to secure a hike.

He warned that the government will not tolerate any unnecessary harassment of farmers under the pretext of moisture content. “To address grievances at procurement centres, committees comprising agriculture, revenue, and police officials have been formed at each location,” he said.

The minister emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone, including officials, found exploiting or cheating farmers. Every Agriculture Officer has been provided with moisture testing machines, and arrangements are in place to test moisture levels at the farm level itself.

He instructed agricultural officers to educate farmers on how to book slots online from home and ensure that no farmer is inconvenienced during the procurement process. Ponguleti reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the interests of cotton farmers and warned of strict disciplinary measures against any official who attempts to harm them. The event was attended by Harinath Babu, Chairman, Muddulapalli Agricultural Market Committee; Aleem, District Marketing Officer; and others.