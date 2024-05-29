CCTV cameras should be installed at all major intersections: SP

Mulugu: District SP Sabarish conducted a monthly crime meeting with the district police officers here on Tuesday.

The SP examined the details of the cases pending for a long time in the respective police stations and discussed the reasons in detail and issued guidelines.

Due to the threat of flood in Mulugu district during the coming rainy season, in view of the past experiences, the measures to be taken on behalf of the police department for the welfare of the people were discussed.

The SP directed that awareness programmes should be organised for the farmers so that the farmers buy only branded seeds. The people informed that the role of CCTV cameras in crime investigation and crime control is very important therefore CCTV cameras should be installed at all the main intersections of the respective mandals with the cooperation of the village elders, the SP said.

The SP ordered to register cases if sand lorries are parked along the road illegally and seize them if necessary. SP said to the district police officials to behave politely towards the victims who come to the police station, to give them the assurance that their hardships will be solved, if justice is not done to the victims, SP said that he is not eligible to be a station house officer.

ASP Eturnagaram Mahesh Babasaheb, DSP Mulugu Ravinder DSP CRB Ramulu Special Branch Inspector Sridhar CI Mulugu Ranjith Kumar CI Eturnagaram CI Raju CI Venkatapuram Kumar SSI Mulugu Venkateshwarlu SSI Venkatapur Challa Raju SSI Pasra Kamalakar SI Tadwai Srikam Th Reddy SI Etur Nagaram Krishna Prasad SI Wajedu Venkateshwarlu SI Kannaigudem Suresh SI Peruru Ramesh SSI Mangapet Ravikumar SI Venkatapuram Ashok participated in this programme.