Celebrate Bathukamma with covid protocol: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Nizamabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of Bathukamma festival and advised to celebrate the festival by following Covid-19 protocol.



Kavitha, who is under home quarantine at present, in a post on social media has emphasized the cultural significance and legacy of the tradition of the festival. She recalled the direct analogy between the various seasonal flowers that are adorned in those nine days. She reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced Bathukamma as the State festival after the formation of separate Telangana State in 2014.

However, MLC Kavitha has reminded the people that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, our safety and safety of our loved ones is in our hands. She requested the women to take all precautions, maintain social distance and avoid large gatherings while celebrating this festival.

She informed in her note that all the large scale celebrations by Telangana Jagruthi were cancelled in the light of Covid-19.