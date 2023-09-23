Celebrate Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi peacefully, Gangula urges people

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi festivals should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere with the inclusion of all religions.

Kamalakar attended the peace committee meeting on arrangements for Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi festivals here on Friday. He asked everyone to work together to make the Ganesh immersion to be held on September 27 and the Milad-un-Nabi festivals to be celebrated on September 29 a success.

He said that so far no clashes have taken place in the district and all religions have been respected equally. Muslims participated in the Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam, which is organised in the district as a reflection of spirituality and distributed sharbat and sweets, similarly, Hindus distributed sharbat in Milad-un-Nabi.

Even now, Hindus also organise the Moharram festival held in the villages on an equal footing with Muslims. The minister said that there was no disturbance to law and order. Milad-un-Nabi festival in Hyderabad was postponed and the government thanked all for that, the minister said.

MIM city president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain said that the Karimnagar stand as a symbol of religious harmony. He expressed pleasure and thanked all concerned for postponing Milad-un-Nabi to Sep 29 in views of Ganesh immersion on September 27.

He said that all over Telangana state, peace and harmony is present. CM KCR and Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi are working hard for the construction of an equal society without differences between castes and religions for the maintenance of law and order.

Hussain said that every year from the last 15 years in the name of Zamzam Welfare Society, on the day of Ganesh immersion, 30,000 mineral bottles, lassi, almond milk and soft drinks are provided to the Hindus who go for Ganesh immersion at his own expenses.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Kanumalla Vijaya, City Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, participated