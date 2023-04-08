Celebrate Ramzan in cordial mood: Singireddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday advised people to celebrate the Ramzan festival in a cordial atmosphere. Collector TejasNand Lal Pawar and others participated in the Ramzan gift pack distribution programme at the MLA camp office here.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said the government has accorded due respect to all festivals. He said distribution of clothes was done to celebrate Ramzan under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The collector said the government will distribute clothes to poor Muslim for the festival. It will move forward by respecting all festivals equally. On the occasion, gift packs were given to 100 persons.

Market committee chairman Ramesh Goud, municipal vice-chairman Vakiti Sridhar, councilors, and public representatives were present.