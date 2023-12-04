Celebrations at MIM’s Darussalam

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out at the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam and near the residence of party president Asaduddin Owaisi in Shastripuram after its good show in the Assembly elections.The party retained all seven of its traditional seats in the elections.

As soon as the poll trends appeared in the MIM’s favour, party workers started celebrating the victory by beating marfa drums, raising party flags, and bursting firecrackers.

Celebrating the victory, hundreds of supporters of MIM throng party headquarters in Darussalam on Sunday.

Big celebrations were observed at the party headquarters in Darussalam. The supporters were waving green flags and raising slogans hailing the party chief. Party leaders, along with workers, distributed sweets, and candidates who won the elections also reached the party headquarters with their supporters.

The party won in seven Assembly constituencies for the first time in 2009 and repeated the feat in 2014, 2018, and now in 2023 with a majority of votes.

Hundreds of supporters welcomed Akbarudidn Owaisi at the party office, chanting ‘MIM zindabad’ and ‘Akbar Bhai zindabad'. He was accompanied

by his son, Dr Nooruddin Owaisi.

After winning the seats, all seven elected MLAs, including Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Ahmed Balala (Malakpet), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), and Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), called on party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.