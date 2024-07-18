Celebrations to mark farm loan waiver

Mahabubnagar : The district administration of Mahabubnagar is all set to celebrate the farm loan waiver programme announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. As the government will waive off all farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh on Thursday, the district administration led by collector Viziendira Boi has given clear directions to all agriculture department and agriculture extension officials to conduct grand celebrations at the ‘Rythu Vedikas’ in their respective villages.

In a directive issued during a Webex meeting on Wednesday with district agriculture officials, Collector Boi emphasized the need for thorough preparations for the upcoming event. Participants in the meeting included District Agriculture Officer, various ADs, mandal agriculture officers, and agricultural extension officers.

The state government has declared a loan waiver for farmers with loans under Rs 2 lakh.

Farmers eligible for the waiver are expected to gather at the designated venues by 4 pm on Thursday, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address them via video conference.

To facilitate this, arrangements are being made at all the 16 Vedikas at mandal level. Collector Boi has instructed that all necessary preparations be completed at these venues. Local MLAs will participate in their respective constituencies. Around 200 farmers from each mandal will join the celebrations at Rythu Vedikas.

Senior officials who attended the meeting with the collector included Additional Collector of Local Bodies Shivendra Pratap, LDM Bhaskar, District Agriculture Officer Venkatesh, and others.

