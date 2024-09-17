  • Menu
Celebrities, businesspersons donate liberally to CMRF

Celebrities, businesspersons donate liberally to CMRF
Hyderabad: Several Telugu film celebrities and business heads have come forward to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) of Telangana...

Hyderabad: Several Telugu film celebrities and business heads have come forward to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) of Telangana in support of various welfare and relief efforts.

Telangana bore the brunt of floods recently, with the heavy rains resulting in loss of more than 50 lives, damaged roads, submerged rail tracks, and thousands of acres of crops flooded. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 50 lakh to the fund. In addition, Chiranjeevi also handed over another Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son, actor Ram Charan, making their collective contribution a notable Rs 1 crore.

Chiranjeevi personally met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to hand over the two cheques.

Noted film comedian Ali and the emerging Telugu film hero Vishwaksen also made their contributions to CMRF by presenting the cheques to the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence. Former minister and influential businesswoman Galla Aruna Kumari, representing the Amara Raja Group, contributed a significant Rs 1 crore. Another businessman, political leader, and former MP M Rajamohan Reddy also contributed to the fund.

