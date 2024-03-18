Celestial wedding of Yadadri deities today

Yadadri: Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Brahmotsavams are being celebrated in a grand manner

On Sunday night, Sri Swami’s Edurukollu mahotsavam was conducted by the temple priests according to Pancharatra Agama Shastra. In the morning in the streets of Madha, Sri Swami gave darshan to the devotees in the decorative service of Jaganmoiß. In the evening, Sri Swamy and Amma appeared as bride and groom. Swamy was taken out on a horse carriage and the goddess on a specially decorated palanquin as a seva festival during Edurukolu ustvam

Later, Priests and officials joined Swami’s side and Ammavari’s side and discussed the merits. The Acharyas decided the Muhurtam (time) of the celestial wedding of Sri Narasimhaswamy with his consort Goddess Lakshmi on Monday night at 8.45 pm. Swamy on a chariot and Amma on a special palanquin will be paraded through the temple streets till 9.15 pm and after reaching the Kalyana Mandapam set up in front of the Rathasala in the north direction, the priests and Vedic scholars will start the process of wedding ceremony of Lord Narasimha Swamy with Goddess Laxmi with Vedic mantras according to Prancharatra Agama Shastra. At 10.15 pm in Tula Lagna Muhuratam, Sri Swamy will tie Mangala Sutram to Amma.

On Monday morning, Sri Swami in Sri Rama Alankaram will be taken out in a procession on Hanuman Vahana Seva. Meanwhile, all the arrangements for celestial wedding have been completed, temple EO Bhaskar Rao stated.