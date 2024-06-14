Central agency seeks details of scheme from govt: BJP MP

Hyderabad : The central probe agency – Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- has launched a probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 700-crore in the sheep distribution scheme during the previous BRS government in the state.

The ED, which had sought details of the scam from the state government, has reportedly issued notices to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, according to BJP MP M RaghunandanRao. Rao on Wednesday said that the Central agency will summon the officials and other responsible persons, including then animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav, once the government furnishes the information regarding the sheep distribution scheme and the alleged scam.

He said the ACB was already conducting an investigation into the scam and had arrested a few officials of the Animal Husbandry department. Officials of the department said the ED had registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)-2002 regarding the Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC).

The ED has asked the state government to furnish the details and documents in respect of implementation of the SRDC since the start of the scheme. Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd (TSSGDCFL) has been implementing the scheme since 2016.

The agency sought district-wise details of all beneficiaries which includes their name, address, contact numbers, bank account numbers, name of the bank/branch, details of the sellers from whom the sheep were purchased, etc.

The ED was also seeking the information of details of the bank accounts from which the disbursement of the funds was made by the TSSGDCFL to the district authorities and further to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

District-wise details of the sheep feeds procured and subsequent supply of the sheep feeds to the beneficiaries, payments made for the procurement of sheep feeds along with list of vendors and their bank details branch. It has also sought internal reports in respect of the fraud prepared by the animal husbandry wing.