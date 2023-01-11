Central govt responsible for sarpanches' plight: Errabelli

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government is responsible for the woes of Sarpanches, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons at Parvathagiri on Tuesday, he accused the Centre of withholding Rs 1,100 crore to Telangana on the pretext of the amount spent on constructing crop drying platforms (kallalu) with the MGNREGS funds. The amount spent on kallalu was just Rs 150 crore, but the Centre stopped entire funds, he said. Even though the State had told the Centre to release funds by deducting that Rs 150 crore, the latter is not ready to do so, he added.

Errabelli said that Telangana is the only State to give funds to gram panchayats (GPs) on par with the 15th Finance Commission. "With the State giving funds, GPs have become self-sustainable, GPs started earning through tractors," he said. Each GP now has its own building, tractor, dumping yard, Palle Prakruti Vanam, Vaikuntadhamam etc., he added.

In another programme, the minister, addressing party cadres at Kodakandla in Palakurthi constituency, felicitated former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar, who recently joined the BRS. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that Ananda Bhaskar is a good orator, intellectual and politician. "Even during his association with the Congress, Ananda Bhaskar used to give me tips and advice," Errabelli said.

Referring to the inauguration of the integrated Collectorate complex in Mahabubabad on January 12, Errabelli told the cadres to make it a huge success.