Central Ministers Review Damage from Recent Floods at Photo Exhibition

Central Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, visited a photo exhibition organized at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat by the state government. The exhibition highlighted the damage and the current situation in flood-affected areas caused by the recent heavy rains and floods.

During the visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed the central ministers on the extent of the damage in the flood-affected regions. The exhibition aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the impact and ongoing challenges faced by these areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, CM Advisor V. Narendra Reddy, Government Advisor Harkar Venu Gopal Rao, and Principal Secretary Shantikumari, were also present during the review.