Central ministers to visit district tomorrow

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that full arrangements should be made in the district in view of the visit of Central ministers on May 5. On Saturday, at the conference hall of the Integrated District Collectorate building in the district centre, a review meeting was held in this regard.

The Collector said that the 4-lane National Highway-363 in the district will be inaugurated on the day by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and others. “In this context,” he instructed officials to make full arrangements for the helipad near Kagaznagar X Road and public meeting.

He said that the officials assigned to the duties should act responsibly so that the visits of the Union Ministers do not cause any problems to anyone, and steps should be taken to ensure that security is provided at the helipad, meeting venue, stage, and celebrity and media gallery.

“Ensure proper issuance of permission passes, vehicle parking, breakfast, and drinking water to the visitors,” he said.Moreover, he underscored that arrangements should be made such that no traffic congestion occurs and the officials should work in coordination.

National Highways Corporation officials along with personnel of various departments participated in the programme in the presence of District Additional Collectors Deepak Tiwari, David, Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, Additional SPPrabhakar Rao, and Asifabad ASPChittaranjan.