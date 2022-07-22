Central team surveys flood-hit Kothagudem dist

Kothagudem: A Central team on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

The team led by Parthipan K Manoharan, deputy secretary Union Ministry of Finance, Ramesh Kumar Jalasangham director and Sivakumar Kishavaha, superintendent engineer of National Highways visited Bhadrachalam town and adjoining villages which were worst hit by floods in Godavari river.

The team members visited Sanjeevareddypalem in Burgamapahad mandal and inspected the damaged dragon fruit trees and cotton fields.

They interacted with the farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods. They also inspected the damaged houses and roads in Burgampahad. The district officials briefed the Central team about the loss.

According to Collector Anudeep Durishetty,the floods caused loss of 129.53 crore.

The crops in the extent of 10,831 acres have been destroyed in the floods, valued at Rs 5.84 crore. About nine sub-stations and 259 transformers worth Rs 5.89 crore have been damaged in the floods.

The rural roads were damaged at the length of 251 kilometers and the loss is estimated at Rs 12.80 crore and the roads belonging to road and buildings departments were destroyed at 45 places and the loss is pegged at Rs 99.96 crore. The loss to the national highways is Rs 2.52 crore.

Nallas, panel boards and motors of Mission Bhagiratha were damaged in 212 habitations and the loss is Rs 2.20 crore.