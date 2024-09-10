Live
- Misinfo spread about LG’s role, area under MCD: DDA
- Vizianagaram witnesses heavy floods
- HC permits minor rape victim to terminate 26-week pregnancy
- TG BJP submits 13-point dossier to 16th Finance Commission
- 18 injured as tourist bus hits boulder
- MP Aruna addresses misinformation on Waqf Board Amendment
- CDS unveils joint doctrine for amphibious operations
- Vijayawada floods, a result of new govt’s negligence
- Janampally hurls land grab slur at ex min
- Fear grip residents of hilly terrains
Just In
Central team to visit Telangana tomorrow
Highlights
Hyderabad: A Central team, comprising six members, will visit Telangana on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and...
Hyderabad: A Central team, comprising six members, will visit Telangana on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and flooding. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke to the team leader K P Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, over the phone and told him about the situation on the ground, Reddy's staff said in a release on Monday. Reddy visited the flood-hit areas at Khammam on Sunday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS