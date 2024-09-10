  • Menu
Central team to visit Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad: A Central team, comprising six members, will visit Telangana on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and...

Hyderabad: A Central team, comprising six members, will visit Telangana on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and flooding. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy spoke to the team leader K P Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, over the phone and told him about the situation on the ground, Reddy's staff said in a release on Monday. Reddy visited the flood-hit areas at Khammam on Sunday.

