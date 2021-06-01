Centre allocates funds for NH development in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated that despite the financial constraints due to Covid, the Centre has allocated funds in a big way for the development of national highways in the two Telugu States.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated funds for the current financial year to the identified road development projects in both the States.

Accordingly, in Telangana, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in its annual planned works for the financial year of 2021-22 has identified 20 works of 787 km at an estimated cost of Rs 6,962 crore.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to take up 13 works of four-lane and six-lane road works to an extent of 485 km with an estimated cost of Rs 1,1530 crore. Together,

during the financial year of 2021-22, the MORTH and the NHAI has identified 33 works with an extent of 1,272 Kms with an estimated cost of Rs 1,8492 crore, he added.

The main proposals include strengthening of Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam, Sironcha-Atmakur has been sanctioned Rs 230 for a total of 54.7 Kms.

Widening of two-lane of 695 Kms with Rs 5,230 crore.

Similarly, major bridges including the construction of a major bridge across River Krishan and its approaches of Kalwakurthy-Somsila section of 3 kms with Rs 600 crore and widening to four-lane of the existing bridge at Nizamabad-Jagadalpur with Rs 10 crore with total Rs 610 crore has been proposed. Similarly, it was also decided to award four and six-lane works of national highways by the NHAI in 13 packages of 485 Kms with an estimated cost of Rs 1,1530 crore.

He said that the Minister has already approved to take up the development of Norther Part of Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad city starting from its junction with NH No161 near Sanga Reddy and connecting Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Pragnapur, Jagdevpur, Bhongir and terminating at its junction with NH 65 near Choutuppal NH 161AA under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase 1. Accordingly, bids are going to be opened for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same on June 1, he said.