Centre announces Rs 142 crore for Ramappa, Somashila tourist circuits

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the Central Government has approved the development of the Ramappa and Somashila tourist circuits with funds of Rs 142 crore.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for their support, he said the decision to release funds under the Special Assistance to States and Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme has been taken as part of 40 projects in 23 states. The Centre approved these projects to develop key tourist destinations that meet international standards with an estimated cost of Rs 3,295.76 crore. The assistance will be provided as interest-free loans with a tenure of 50 years, which will help boost local economies and create employment opportunities through sustainable tourism.

The selected projects from Telangana include the Ramappa area under Sustainable Tourism Circuits, with a funding of Rs 74 crore, and the Somashila area as a Wellness and Spiritual Retreat, with Rs 68 crore. The objective is to reduce congestion in popular tourist areas by effectively using advanced technologies, promoting sustainable practices, and encouraging public-private partnerships to improve infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences.

Kishan Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government is dedicated to preserving and promoting the cultural, historical, and tourism heritage of Telangana by establishing various institutions, including the Sangeet Natak Academy Regional Centre, Epigraphy Museum, Mint Museum, and Komaram Bheem Tribal Museum.