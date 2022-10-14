Centre approves to construct iconic bridge between Andhra-Telangana, releases pics

New Delhi: The Central government gave a green signal for the construction of the iconic bridge over the river Krishna between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Centre will sanction Rs 1,082.56 crore for the construction of the bridge between both Telugu states.

Bringing Prosperity Through World Class Infrastructure in New India



Iconic cable-stayed cum suspension bridge across Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been approved at total cost of Rs 1082.56 Cr with the construction period of 30 months. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/elKeMRhL4m — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 13, 2022

He tweeted as "The central government has given the green signal for the construction of the iconic bridge over the Krishna river. The bridge will be constructed between the Telugu states at a cost of Rs 1,082.56 crore. This was announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter. To this end, photos of the iconic bridge were shared on Twitter."



In another tweet he wrote as "Bringing Prosperity Through World Class Infrastructure in New India. Iconic cable-stayed cum suspension bridge across Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been approved at total cost of Rs 1082.56 Cr with the construction period of 30 months. #PragatiKaHighway."



He further added as "It would have several unique features like the longest glass pedestrian walkway across a river, gopuram like pylons, signature lighting and a large navigational span. After its completion, the bridge will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 80 km."