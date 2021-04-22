Centre biased on distribution of Remdesivir and Oxygen to Telangana: Eatala Rajender

Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the centre has been biased in distributing Remdesivir and oxygen to the state. However, there is no shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen and beds in the state, the minister said speaking to the media at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad.



"The centre is negligent over distribution of Remdesivir. In the last 10 days, around 1.63 lakh Remdesivir have been supplied to Gujarat, 2 lakh to Maharashtra, 92,000 to Madhya Pradesh, 63,000 to Delhi and only 25,000 to Telangana," the minister asserted. He further added that the state Chief Minister has ordered the authorities to ensure there is no lack of Remdesivir injections in the state amid rising coronavirus cases.

Eatala said that the government has ordered 4 lakh Remdesivir injections in the view of migration of people from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. "When the government was expecting 4 lakh doses, the centre accorded only 21,551 vials from April 21 to 30," the minister said.