Centre blocking development of education in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday alleged that the Centre was coming in the way of development of education in the State.

He charged that the Centre has forgotten the promised IIT in Karimnagar and other institutions like IISER, IIM to be located in the State. "The four BJP MPs elected from the State don't have any commitment to the State", he alleged. Kumar alleged that the Centre was inflicting untold injustice on Telangana.

Stating that the government had created 33 districts for administrative convenience Kumar alleged that the Centre was not paying attention to set up Navodaya Vidyalaya, one in each new districts.

There were nine Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State, except Hyderabad. As per the Central norms, another 23 Navodaya Vidyalayas are required to be located in the State, he said.