Centre committed to a green, safer mining sector: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy emphasised the importance of a greener and safer future for India’s mining sector, highlighting the Centre’s strong commitment to responsible and safe mining practices. He delivered the inaugural address at the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress (INC-WMC) during its International Conference on ‘Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices,’ which concluded on Friday.

The conference, organised under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, environmental experts, academics, and stakeholders from India and abroad to discuss sustainable mine closure solutions and share global best practices.

The conference drew enthusiastic participation from India’s leading mining and industrial organisations — including Coal India, NLC India, SCCL, MCL, NCL, SECL, Hindalco, NMDC, NTPC Mining, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Adani, GMDC, APMDC, Jindal Power, JSW Group, BCCL, CMPDI, NALCO, CCL, WCL, ECL, DVC, Hindustan Copper, and many others.

Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, urged various mineral industries in the country to boost their production while ensuring that mining operations are conducted responsibly towards the environment and local communities.

He stated that industries have a responsibility to produce sufficient coal, aluminium, copper, and other minerals to meet the country’s needs and lead India toward self-sufficiency in these sectors. However, he stressed that responsible mining practices must be adopted in a manner that protects the environment and benefits local communities. Kishan Reddy emphasised the need to formulate and implement strict regulations in this regard. He urged industries to maintain a balance that benefits both nature and local residents during all phases of mining—from the initial establishment of coal mines to their operation and eventual closure. Some mines in Tamil Nadu are exemplary models for the country, providing drinking water, irrigation, and job opportunities to local people.. He asked that such best practices in mine closure should be adopted by other mineral industries as well.

Kishan Reddy emphasised the need for the mining industry to adopt policies that foster development for local communities while also ensuring environmentally friendly practices. The conference welcomed suggestions and insights from mining companies and experts worldwide.

In addition to Kishan Reddy, the event was attended by Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal Rupendra Brar, Chairman of Coal India P.M. Prasad, CMD of Singareni N. Balram, CMDs of various PSUs, officials from the coal, aluminum, and copper industries, as well as representatives from different countries.

During the conference, Kishan Reddy announced the release of several significant initiatives, including the Mission Green Booklet, Vision Documents on Copper and Aluminium, the RECLAIM Framework, the Exploration Module of the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS), and the 24th Neyveli Book Fair. These initiatives represent important milestones in enhancing sustainability, safety, and innovation across the sector.

The conference was attended by around 300 representatives from eight countries, including those from public sector mining companies and international mining organisations.

Later, addressing the media, he highlighted the consequences of neglecting mine closure activities, which include environmental issues, underutilised land, and an increase in accidents.

“Once mining operations are completed, it is essential to level the land and develop it in ways that benefit the local community. In certain areas, for example, fisheries should be promoted on the lands where mining has taken place.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly instructed that post-mining lands should be developed to serve the needs of the people. To date, the government has successfully closed 143 mining projects once mining was completed. The government plans to implement mine closure activities for all these sites.

An action plan for these initiatives has already been established. Over the next three years, mine closure activities will be carried out for all coal blocks, with measures in place to protect the environment and ensure safety from accidents. Steps are being taken to promote nature-friendly development through these mine closure efforts.