Centre creating obstacles in every aspect: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the government of India was creating obstacles in every aspect of Telangana without giving any money to a progressive State, which has been in the forefront in different aspects.

A few Christian leaders under the leadership of Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar met Rao here at Pragathi Bhavan. The TRS leader said that the State was marching ahead and was number one in many aspects in the country.

"The Centre is just appreciating the efforts with words without giving a single paisa. It is creating obstacles in everything the State is doing. The Government of India is trying to take away the rights of the State governments by amending the All-India Service (AIS) rules and depriving IAS and IPS officials to work freely, alleged Rao.

The minister said that Telangana was a secular State as welfare schemes were implemented without any discrimination. Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taking up yagams, constructing Yadadri there was no discrimination against any religion, he said, adding that there is no exaggeration to say Telangana has become 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' where the CM is overseeing welfare of four crore people of the State.

KTR also said because of better law and order, availability of basic infrastructure and development in State, many investors were coming forward to invest in Telangana.