Centre did not sanction single medical college to Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Monday hit out at the Modi government at Centre for not sanctioning not a single government medical college to the State of Telangana. "For the same period, 157 medical colleges were allotted to other states," he criticised while addressing the press meet at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) here.

Harish Rao announced that admissions started in 8 newly established government medical colleges. "An additional 1,200 medical seats are available to students," he stated and mentioned that the TRS government taken a decision to set aside 85% medical seats to local students in B-Category.

"Prior to formation of Telangana state, there were only three medical colleges in erstwhile Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts," he explained and said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been taking steps to ensure one government medical college for every district. Currently, there are 17 medical colleges in Telangana, he added.