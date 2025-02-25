Centre for Brahmin Studies to be set up in city

Hyderabad: A group of like-minded individuals convened in Hyderabad on Monday to initiate the establishment of the ‘Center for Brahmin Studies.’ The two-hour long meeting featured a brainstorming session on the objectives and future course of action for the proposed centre.

In its initial phase, the centre will focus on two key areas, both of which will be pursued simultaneously. The primary objective is to support unemployed Brahmin youth preparing for Civil Services Examinations. To achieve this, the centre plans to advertise and utilise social media platforms to invite applications from interested candidates. This outreach initiative is already in progress.

The second priority is to identify a suitable space equipped with workstations and a conference table to accommodate 15 members. This facility will serve as the temporary office for the ‘Centre for Brahmin Studies.’

The discussion included participation of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, Co-founder and CEO of Volante Technologies Vijay Oddiraju, Architect and Developer Engineer GVR Ravi, Industrialist Cheruvu Rambabu, Darshanam Spiritual Magazine Founder Editor Marumamula Venkata Ramana Sharma, and former Chief Public Relations Officer to the former Chief Minister of Telangana, Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao. The attendees collectively resolved to move forward with the plan.

The next meeting, scheduled for the coming days, will finalise the detailed framework for the initiative. Until then, Marumamula Venkata Ramana Sharma will serve as the interim coordinator for the Centre for Brahmin Studies.