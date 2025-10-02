Centre has sanctioned 4 new Central varsities for TG: Kishan

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced that the Central Government has sanctioned four new Central Universities for Telangana, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening education infrastructure in the state. The announcement comes as part of a broader initiative to expand access to quality education in underserved and remote regions.

On Wednesday, Reddy stated that the newly sanctioned universities will be established in Bhadradri Kothagudem (an aspirational district), Mulugu (a tribal area), Jagityala Rural Mandal in Jagityala district, and Nagavaram Sivar in Wanaparthi district. These institutions will complement the existing 35 Central Universities and are expected to play a pivotal role in improving primary and secondary education in their respective regions.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their unwavering support in promoting educational development in Telangana,” Reddy said.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Centre has been actively supporting Telangana’s education sector over the past year, with significant financial and institutional investments. Among the key initiatives is the sanctioning of 794 PM-Shri Schools across the state, backed by a budget of Rs 400 crore. These schools aim to deliver high-quality secondary education and modern learning environments. Telangana has received the highest allocation for PM-Shri Schools among all states, underscoring the Centre’s focused approach.

In addition to PM-Shri Schools, Reddy noted that the Central Government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore to Telangana under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan over the last two years. This comprehensive scheme supports inclusive and equitable education through infrastructure development, teacher training, and digital learning tools. Further strengthening higher education in tribal regions, the Centre has established the Sammakka and Sarakka Central Tribal Universities in Mulugu district, with a dedicated budget of Rs 1,000 crore. These universities are designed to cater to the educational aspirations of tribal communities and promote research and development in indigenous knowledge systems.

These initiatives reflect the Modi government’s vision of inclusive education and regional equity. The new universities and schools will not only enhance academic access but also create opportunities for socio-economic upliftment in backward and tribal areas,” Reddy emphasized.

The Union Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to transforming Telangana into a hub of educational excellence and urged state authorities to collaborate actively in implementing these projects. He said that the government will continue to prioritize education as a cornerstone of national development.