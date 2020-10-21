Centre lauds Telangana for online auditing of gram panchayats accounts, sets a new target

Hyderabad: Union Panchayat Raj Ministry has requested the State to complete online auditing of 50 per cent of gram panchayats this financial year only. This new target comes in the wake of Telangana already completing the earlier fixed target of completing online audit of 25 per cent of gram panchayats, which no other State had done so far.

Joint Secretary for Union Panchayati Raj Ministry K S Sethi has written to State Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania in this regard a few days ago. He pointed out that Telangana has shown leadership in carrying out the audit activity and is currently the lead State in the adoption of Audit Online with 25 per cent of gram panchayats already audited.

Appreciating the efforts made by the State for their excellent performance in the timely implementation of mandatory online auditing in the review meeting held with all the States through video conference on August 21, Sethi felt that the State was well equipped and oriented for carrying out the online auditing in greater number of gram panchayats and suggested that Telangana consider carrying out online audit of at least 50 per cent of panchayats in the current fiscal as the Ministry has full confidence that this target would be well-achieved by the State in time.

Further, Telangana might also have the user IDs created for all panchayats of the State as this will greatly facilitate the work related to online audit when cent per cent audit of panchayats is taken up for audit during next year.

M Venkateshwara Rao, Director, Telangana State Audit wing, held a review meeting in this connection with senior officials of the department. He instructed officials to prepare plans to implement the Centre's target and desired Telangana continues to maintain the first position in completing online auditing of panchayats in the State. He said that so far online audit was done in 3,225 gram panchayats out of the total 12,769 gram panchayats in the State.