Centre launches Turmeric Board

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the establishment of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad will create better opportunities for innovation, global promotion and value addition in turmeric production. Modi shared this perspective in response to a post by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on his 'X' handle after virtually inaugurating the Turmeric Board on Tuesday. Modi expressed immense joy over Board's formation, particularly for hardworking turmeric farmers across India.

He emphasized that the Board would offer better prospects for innovation, international marketing, and value addition in turmeric production. This initiative will also strengthen supply chains, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike.

During the inauguration, attended by Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharmapuri, the Minister highlighted that the launch coincided with harvest festival celebrations across the country. He noted that the Board would include representatives from various ministries, exporters, and producers to ensure a comprehensive approach to the sector’s development.

Referring to turmeric as the ‘Golden Spice’, the Minister underscored that the newly formed Board would prioritise the welfare of turmeric farmers across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya. He highlighted the significant potential for increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stating that the Board’s establishment would enhance the income of turmeric producers nationwide.

The Minister elaborated that the Board would promote research and development of innovative turmeric products and focus on value addition for international markets.

Additionally, the Board will raise awareness about turmeric’s essential and medicinal properties, explore methods to increase yield, and improve logistics and supply chains to access new markets. Emphasizing quality and safety, he assured that the Board would uphold high standards in turmeric production and exports.

In 2023-24, India produced 10.74 lakh tonnes of turmeric, cultivated over 3.05 lakh hectares, contributing to 70% of global turmeric production. The country also produces 30 varieties of turmeric.

The Central government has appointed Palle Gangadhar Reddy as chairperson of the Board. Representatives from the Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Department of Commerce have also been nominated. Additionally, members from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Meghalaya—noted for its Lakadong Turmeric—will be part of the Board.