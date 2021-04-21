Centre okays new zonal system

Hyderabad: Stage is all set to issue a notification to fill 50,000 vacancies in the government sector as the Union Government approved amendments to the new Zonal System.

The amendments to the new zonal system was necessitated following the creation of two more new districts Narayanpet and Mulugu recently.

As a result, the total number of districts in Telangana have been increased to 33 from 10 aiming to strengthen the administration at local level and to make the government schemes reach beneficiaries at their door steps.

The Union Home Ministry has notified a gazette in the name of Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of district recruitment) Amendment Order 2021 and the same would come into force at once.

The zonal system for the recruitment of officials in the Police department would be separate from filling the jobs in other departments, officials said that Zone -5 ( Yadadri district) and Zone 6 (Charminar) have come under the purview of Multi Zone -2 to recruit posts in all non-police wings.

In the Police department, Zone -7 (Jogulamba district) was also included in Multi Zone -2 to ensure the protection of service rules of the officials in the Home department in the state.

All the department Secretaries have identified the vacancies and created new posts in the newly formed districts. Most of the vacancies were found in Education, Health, Police, Agriculture, Revenue and Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

All teaching posts in the government schools would be filled through district recruitment agencies and Telangana State Public Service Commission would take up the recruitment drive for zonal and multi zonal posts. The government is planning to issue notification in May.