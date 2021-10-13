Centre sanctions Rs 100 crore for ROB in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crores for the construction of rail over bridge (ROB) at Thigalaguttapalli level crossing (LC no 18) in Karimnagar Constituency. Karimnagar MP, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's continuous efforts for the road over bridge have paid off.

The Central government and the Railways have responded to repeated requests by MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for a rail over bridge at Thigalaguttapalli and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the rail over bridge.

MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took special care as the road over bridge or motorists in the Thigalaguttapalli area were facing serious difficulties and the Central government in consultation with the Railways for the construction of the road over bridge to alleviate the plight of motorists and the public helped to pave the way for the construction of the road over bridge at Thigalaguttapalli.

On this occasion, MP Sanjay Kumar thanked the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Assistant Minister Rausaheb Dadarao Danve and Railway Board Chairman.