Centre sounds Covid alert, asks State to adopt five-fold strategy

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing Covid positive cases and ensuing festive season, the Centre asked the State government to diligently follow the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat' Vaccinate' and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour within the community.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the State secretary SAM Rizvi on the alarming rise in Covid positive cases in the State and the need for the State to take necessary measures. The State has been asked to speed up the administration of free precaution doses for 18 years and above population till September this year.

Stating that the State had not filled up Covid-19 hotspot forms since the last six months, the ministry has asked the government to ensure the lacunae were addressed swiftly. The government wanted the five-fold strategy to stop the spread.

The Union Health Secretary pointed out that Telangana was reporting high average daily new cases since the past one month (678 average cases a day) with a high of 1,061 new cases reported on August 5.

The State has contributed to 5.7 per cent of country's weekly new cases in week ending August 5 and has also recorded 1.28 times increase in average daily new cases from 712 (week ending July 29 2021to 908 in (week ending August 5). An increase in the weekly positivity rate was also reported from 5.67 per cent (week ending July 29) to 7.31 per cent (week ending August 5), said the health secretary.

The Union Health Secretary further pointed out that 12 districts have reported a decline in the number of total tests conducted in week ending August 4 as compared to week ending July 28. Four districts have reported an increase in cases for the same time period.

"Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities to be held in different parts of the country, leading to a large number of individuals undertaking intra and interstate journeys or congregating at the same places. This may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19," said Bhushan.

The State government has been asked to closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management.

In view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, it is crucial to monitor and report district wise influenza-like illness (ILI) cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. This will enable us to take pre-emptive action if required, in any areas of concern, the health secretary said.