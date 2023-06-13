Centre spent Rs 1.9L cr on national highways in TS in 9 yrs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that more than Rs 1.9 lakh crores had been allocated for the construction of national highways in Telangana in the last 9 years.

He said that more than Rs 7000 crores of funds have been sanctioned for Karimnagar constituency in the last 4 years. It is said that more than Rs.4, 000 crores of funds have been sanctioned for the construction of roads.

As part of “Mahajan Sampark Abhiyaan”, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP State Vice Presidents Dr. NVSS Prabhakar, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Hanmakonda District Presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy, Srikanth, Rao Padma, Parliament Convenor Boinipally Praveen Rao visited Samudrala village Koheda mandal in Husnabad Constituency on Monday.

They inspected Elkaturthi-Siddipet national highway widening works. Speaking to the media, he said the main purpose of Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan is to explain the achievements, development and welfare works of the Narendra Modi government in the background of the completion of 9 years. The objective of this programme is to meet prominent people who influence the society and examine the development works being done with Central funds.

After winning as MP, Rs 578 crore allocated for the expansion of the National Highway up to Elkaturthi-Siddipet, Bandi Sanjay said adding that he met with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and got these funds sanctioned with his cooperation. 15 percent work has been completed. The work is to be completed by 2024. This will greatly benefit the people of 14 villages.

Even though Rs.100 crores have been sanctioned for the construction of Karimnagar ROB, the works are being delayed due to the negligence of the state government. Modi government is providing all the necessities of the people in the villages.

The Modi government is funding the construction of toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, free kg rice, electricity, employment guarantee, Gramin Sadak Yojana roads, Rythu Vedika, Palle Prakruti Vanam, Harita Haram, Vaikuntha Dhamams, he said.

Under Atma Nirbar Centre has announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore to get out of the financial crisis. Under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, Rs 6,000 in each farmer’s account has been deposited across the country, Bandi Sanjay said.