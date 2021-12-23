Centre, State govts leaving no stone unturned for development: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Nalgonda: Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday stated that Both Central and State governments are working for the development of horticulture sector.

The Governor inaugurated the Gram Bharathi Udyan Polytechnic College affiliated to Konda Lakshman Bapuji Udyan University established in Marriguda village in the district.

Speaking on this occasion, she said it was a great pleasure to come to Marriguda village on the occasion of Farmers' Day.

She informed that the Central government has allocated Rs 2,250 crore for the fiscal year 2021 -22 for the development of the horticulture sector and added that the State government was planting saplings in a large scale to enhance greenery in the Telangana through the Haritha Haram programme.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Modi has been promoting agriculture and horticulture in order to boost the country's economy.

She added that horticultural polytechnic college would benefit the rural students of this region.

Everyone must get vaccinated The governor advised everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow the Covid protocols as the third wave has begun in the State.

She suggested everyone to celebrate festivals with precautions and get vaccinated.

She expressed her pleasure over completion of 95 per cent vaccination in Mall village and suggested all to get the second dose vaccination who had just the first jab.

On the occasion, the Governor conveyed Christmas and New Year greetings to all.

Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy , Additional Collectors Rahul Sharma, V Chandrashekar, Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad, VC of Konda Laxman Bapuji horticulture university Dr Neeraja, Polytechnic college Principal Sudhakar, RDO Gopi, Horticulture officer Sangeetha Laxmi, District agriculture officer G Sridhar Reddy, Mata Nirmala Yoga Bharathi, Grama Bharathi Honorary president P Mohanaiah, Chairman Sambadri , Secretary Surya Kala and others participated in the programme.