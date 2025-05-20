Centre to issue Aadhaar like unique Id cards to farmers

Karimnagar: The Central government has decided to give a ‘Farmer Unique Number’ to every farmer in the same way as it has issued an Aadhaar card to every citizen in the country. The Central government has advised farmers to register their names by May 6. For the implementation of the registry programme, agricultural extension officers will visit the respective villages as per a fixed schedule and register the names of farmers. When the AEOs come to the village, either through Meeseva, the farmer will have to log in to the website and register his Aadhaar, Pattadar passbook or by online.

Every farmer who has a land will have to enter the details of his land in this farmer registry and link his ownership details with the Aadhaar number, and the Central government will issue a Farmer Unique Number (Farmer ID) based on it. This 11-digit farmer identity card will be useful for the implementation of Central government schemes.

The Central government has taken up this project with the intention of completely digitising the agricultural sector. The Agriculture department has asked all farmers to take advantage of it. Only the land ownership details available with the State Revenue department will be taken as standard and issued the unique card. No new ownership rights will be created. The Agriculture department officials have clarified that this farmer registry programme has no connection with the State government’s Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver and other schemes.

They said that the land ownership details available with the Revenue department are being taken as standard. As per the Central government’s instructions, every farmer should provide his details to the local Agriculture officials for a unique card.

Dr G Usharani Scientist (Plant Breeding and Head)Agricultural Research Station Karimnagar told The Hands India that the Centre does not have farmer-wise crop details and other information. The solution to all this issue will be provided with a unique identification number, which is why the Modi government has decided to issue a special card to every farmer.

Kuppula Sathyarayana farmer, said the farmer Unique ID card will be of great benefit to the farmers. There are no government schemes and the farmer will get the convenience of access and that the Central government will have the opportunity to have complete details of every farmer and agricultural details, which will be of great benefit.

Kunarapu Ramesh of Anthargam village in Peddapalli district said that there are many benefits through this code and if the Central and State governments implement them properly, the farmers will benefit a lot. He said that if the farmers are also given the opportunity to sell the harvested grain through this card, it will be of great benefit to

the farmers.