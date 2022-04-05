Chalivendram inaugurated in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: To quench the thirst of people in the scorching summer, Shadnagar BJP youth leader Akula Pradeep set up a Chalivendram that was inaugurated by State BJP youth leader and Ex-MP Jithender Reddy's son Mithun Reddy on Tuesday in Shadnagar bus stand premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Reddy said that it was commendable that Akula Pradeep have come forward to serve the society by setting up a Chalivendram and providing cold and safe drinking water to the people and quenching their thirst in the hot sun. He also reminded that Aakula Pradeep has set up Chalivendram every summer to quench the thirst of the people at the Shadnagar bus stand premises for the last 6 years.

Shadnagar Depot Manager Surekha, Assistant Manager Anand Rao, DI Arjun Kumar, BJP district working committee members Chetla Venkatesh and others were also present.