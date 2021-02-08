Challa Harishankar appointed as Baseball Association State president

Karimnagar: Challa Harishankar, the founder of Challa Balaiah Memorial Trust, has been appointed as the State president of Baseball Association.

The State Executive Committee held elections for the new committee at a meeting at Fateh Maidan Club of Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday and Challa Harishankar was unanimously elected as the State president.

Baseball Association founders Bharadwaj and Ravi Kumar from Mithali Shot from ABFI; Shobhan Babu from State Olympics; and Cheruku Srinivas are the election returning officers. State Olympic Committee general secretary Jagadishwar Yadav was the chief guest at the meeting.

Challa Harishankar, who was felicitated on the occasion, said that Telangana will be leading in baseball in the country. He assured that training camps would be set up at all district centres in the State during summer holidays to spread baseball game in all villages. Baseball Association general secretary MD Younis Pasha, District Olympic Association presidential secretaries Mahipal and Janardhan Reddy, DYSO Raja Veeru, Baseball Association representatives Rammohan, Ramesh, Srinivas, Mahender and others participated in the elections.