Chalmeda to join TRS on tomorrow

Karimnagar: TPCC general secretary and senior Congress leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao on Monday revealed that he is going to join the TRS party on December 8. Speaking to press persons, he informed that he had resigned without any criticism of the Congress party. However, he alleged that he was defeated in elections by his party men in the past. Narasimha Rao noted that the AICC chief Sonia Gandhi gave him three chances to contest in elections but internal conspiracies have defeated him.

The future Congress party has turned worrisome with internal bickering. He said he was with Congress for over twenty years. Revanth Reddy's arrival as PCC president was somewhat encouraging but the party did not seem to have any sincerity. The party has lost the desire to win in the elections, he alleged.

Losing Huzurabad by-elections with three thousand votes was shameful for the Congress party. People were wondering whether the Congress party would be able to retain its leaders if they were elected, he said.

Narasimha Rao stated that he liked CM KCR's efforts to strengthen Telangana by developing projects. Providing 24 hour power supply in the State was a great achievement of KCR. He revealed that he will join TRS without any conditions along with some elected members and a large number of activists.