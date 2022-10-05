Chandrababu Naidu refuses to comment on KCR's new BRS party and entry into national politics

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reportedly refused to comment on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics.

The TDP Chief, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Indrakiladri temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Later he spoke to media persons on the temple premises. When asked to comment on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics, Chandrababu Naidu reportedly smiled at the media persons and walked away.

The TDP chief spoke on a host of issues, including Amaravati but reportedly maintained a strategic silence on Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics.