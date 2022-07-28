Chandrababu Naidu to visit Bhadrachalam today

Bhadrachalam: TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit temple town Bhadrachalam on Thursday, informed party leaders here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, after completing the tour of Eluru district in AP, Chandrababu will reach Bhadrachalam in the evening on Thursday and will visit Godavari bund and flood-hit areas in the temple town. He will stay at night in the Bhadrachalam and will visit Lord Rama temple on Friday. The party leaders have planned to give their president a grand welcome.