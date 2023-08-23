Chandrayaan-3 landing to be live telecast at all schools, colleges

Hyderabad: The enthusiasm bubbles among students as educational institutions gear up to witness the captivating touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

In response to directives from the Education department, severalschools—both public and private—along with colleges are preparing to facilitate live telecasts of the historic event.

According to the directorate of School Education officials, authorities will be making arrangements to telecast live on Telangana education channel TSAT.

Special screens and projectors will be set up in government schools. Many schools have extended timings for this special purpose.

The orders said the department has urged educational institutions to take action to arrange for convening a special assembly of students and teachers in all schools from 5.30 to 6.30 PM.

Dr Chandrashekar, CEO, Jain Groups of Institutions, said “the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion of all of us, specially students, as this will help today’s youth know about space, technology; it will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology’

‘So as per the order of the Education department, we have planned to organise a zoom meeting in the evening, where the live landing of Chandrayaan -3 on the moon will be telecast;we have sent the link to our students,” he said.

According to Shiva Kiran , a private school teacher of Secunderabad,“no student should miss the opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-3, as they will be educated about all the milestones related to the moon, from the discoveries of Galileo to Chandrayaan-3.

The main motto behind this is we have seen the majority of students have lost interest in studies. This type of programme will help them to gain interest in studies. We have extended our school timings till 6.30 pm.”

Mamatha, a private school teacher of Kukatpally, said “as per the instruction of the Education department, our schools will be hosting the event.

While a few students will attend the event physically, it will also be live-streamed on the handle of Facebook and Youtube.”

Meanwhile, Osmania University students will see Chandrayaan 3 landing through OSMANIA TV from 4.30 to 6.15 pm. A live interaction programme has been organised.