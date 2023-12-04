Live
Change of government, many corporation chiefs resigns from posts
Hyderabad: The chairmen of many corporations in Telangana are resigning. Resignation letters were sent to CS. Former IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, who was the Officer on Special (OSD) of the Anti-Naxal Intelligence Branch of the Special Intelligence Branch, has resigned from his post.
He is said to be close to KCR. Prabhakar Rao retired three years ago and continues as Intelligence OSD since then. Prabhakar Rao submitted his resignation in view of the changed equations after the Congress party came to power in Telangana.
Task force OSD Radhakishan Rao also resigned. Radhakishan Rao, who retired three years ago, was appointed OSD by the KCR government. Last month, the EC was relieved of the responsibilities of the OSD. Now that the government has changed, he has sent his resignation to the CS. They said that they are resigning due to personal reasons.