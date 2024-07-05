Charla police conducted cordon and search operation in Korkat Padu village of Charla Mandal

Bhadrachalam (Charla): Charla Police officers distributed mosquito nets to 40 families in the village

On the orders of District SP Rohit Raju IPS today under the direction of Charla CI Raju Verma cordon and search operation was conducted in Korkat Padu village of Charla mandal.happened In this village, which is a Maoist-affected area, the police carried out a thorough inspection of every house. Later, they met with all the villagers and distributed mosquito nets to 40 families living there.

Due to the possibility of outbreaks of toxic fevers like dengue and malaria due to the rainy season, these mosquito nets were distributed to the people of the agency areas under the orders of the district SP, CI said. King VarmaThe CI said that if any new people come into the village, the police should inform them immediately and similarly the villagers have been advised not to provide any assistance to the banned Maoists.



CI Raju Verma along with SSI Narsireddy and CRPF, Special Party personnel participated in this program.



