Just In
Charminar Express derails in Nampally, passengers sustain minor injuries
The incident took place while coming on the platform of the station. Officials revealed that three bogies including Charminar Express engine derailed
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad. The incident took place while coming on the platform of the station. Officials revealed that three bogies including Charminar Express engine derailed.
It is said that the train engine hit the side wall of the platform. In this incident, ten passengers suffered minor injuries. He said that an estimate has not yet been made regarding the loss of property in this accident.
Officials explained that other trains plying from Nampally may run late due to the derailment of the train on the station platform. It is said that arrangements are being made to get the AC bogies back on the tracks along with the engine.
The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital: Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway.
The SCR said it was a minor accident but the railways will take full care of the injured and will provide all necessary treatment and health check up to the injured. He said more details about the derailment would be known only after the probe report was made available.