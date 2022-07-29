Check facts, Vinod Kumar tells Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Stating that the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay should know the facts and talk about the State government's debts, the Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that Telangana was not among the top ten States in terms of highest debts.

Vinod Kumar found fault with the Bandi that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had ruined the State and had handed over a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh even on newly born children. Bandi Sanjay should not forget that he was a MP and asked him to check facts before speaking and advised him not to spread unnecessary falsehoods. Bandi Sanjay, who is an MP, should analyse the latest statistics of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released by the Central government four days ago in the Parliament session, said Vinod.

According to the latest RBI report released by the Central government in the parliament, the name of Telangana State is not among the top 10 States with the highest debts. How Bandi Sanjay as a MP could not notice this, how could he not care about the valuable report officially released by the Central government in the parliament, he asked.

Vinod Kumar said that the State government has taken loans and irrigation projects, spending on capital expenditures with loans, and undertaking constructive programmes. He made it clear that the State government was taking up irrigation projects and power generation projects with loans, but the debts are not being used for salaries and pensions of the employees under any circumstances. He also said that the government was paying the dues (EMI) every month on the debts raised.

The Planning Board VC said that there were five BJP-ruled states in the top 10 states with the highest debts, and Bandi Sanjay should realise these facts, and should also note that Telangana state has the least debt.