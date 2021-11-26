  • Menu
Checkposts erected at Telangana border to restrict transport of paddy

To prevent the entry of paddy into Telangana, the police erected checkposts at Telangana border.

To prevent the entry of paddy into Telangana, the police erected checkposts at Telangana border. In the first, three checkposts were put up in Jogulamba Gadwal district that include Nandinne of Keti Doddi mandal, Balgera of Gattu mandal, Pulluru of Undavalli mandal, said officials of civil supplies department.

A team of police and revenue officials is conducting inspections at the checkposts. On Friday, the officials restricted a loddy loaded with paddy from Andhra Pradesh into Telangana. Officials said that the dealers are procuring the paddy at lower prices from the other states and selling at Minimum Support Price in Telangana. Measures are being taken by the officials to curb the illegal activities.

