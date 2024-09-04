Cheetah roams in Mulugu

Mulugu: Mulugu forest department range officer Shankar said that leopard roams in Madanapalli area of Mulugu mandal range.

The forest department officials spotted footprints of a cheetah in Madanapalli Patti Chenu. It is known that this leopard has reached Premnagar through the Mulugu Madanapalli route from Pakala forests and is currently in the surrounding areas of Jakaram.

Farmers, herdsmen, people of the surrounding crop fields are advised to be alert. If anyone sees the cheetah movement, they are requested to provide information to 9849358923.