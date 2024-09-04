  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cheetah roams in Mulugu

Cheetah roams in Mulugu
x
Highlights

Mulugu forest department range officer Shankar said that leopard roams in Madanapalli area of Mulugu mandal range.

Mulugu: Mulugu forest department range officer Shankar said that leopard roams in Madanapalli area of Mulugu mandal range.

The forest department officials spotted footprints of a cheetah in Madanapalli Patti Chenu. It is known that this leopard has reached Premnagar through the Mulugu Madanapalli route from Pakala forests and is currently in the surrounding areas of Jakaram.

Farmers, herdsmen, people of the surrounding crop fields are advised to be alert. If anyone sees the cheetah movement, they are requested to provide information to 9849358923.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick