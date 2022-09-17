Chef from Kadapa stabbed to death by Swiggy delivery boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A chef from Kadapa district succumbed to multiple stab injuries at a hospital in Gachibowli on Thursday night. According to police, 29-year-old Aditya used to work as a chef at the flat of realtor KVS Bhaskar in Nanakramguda.

On August 8 afternoon, one Saisri from Kakinada placed order for sweets through Swiggy in Banjara Hills locality and mentioned delivery of order at the residence of Bhaskar. Sheik Ahmed of Asif Nagar had taken up the responsibility of delivering the order on behalf of Swiggy.

As Ahmed could not trace the correct address, he went to a location in RTC crossroads. He called Saisri to know the exact address but she failed to communicate to him because she cannot speak Hindi. She gave mobile number of Siddarth, who works as an assistant to Bhaskar, to Ahmed and asked him to know the delivery location. Saisri and Siddarth scolded Ahmed for delaying delivery.

Ahmed reached the flat at 5 pm but Bhaskar and Siddarth were not present. Chef Aditya asked him to wait till they arrive. At this juncture, argument broke between them leading to fistfight. Ahmed stabbed Aditya with a knife found on the dining table. The police registered a case.